Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

