EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 7.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 572,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,208,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

