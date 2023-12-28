Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $786,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Coty by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Coty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coty by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,025,275 shares of company stock worth $32,661,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

