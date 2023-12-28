Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

