Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 129,445 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $20.43 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

