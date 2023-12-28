Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.86. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

