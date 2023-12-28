Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

