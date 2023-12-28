Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Hess Midstream worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HESM opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.