Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.08 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.47 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

