Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $115.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

