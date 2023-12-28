Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $136.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

