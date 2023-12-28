Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 396.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 422.5% during the second quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 666,600 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,760,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.