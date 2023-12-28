Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 31,007 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 85,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $74,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at $312,719,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Bank of America increased their price objective on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

