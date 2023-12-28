Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 17,793 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.