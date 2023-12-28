Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 86,591 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of Global Net Lease worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.