Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.26% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 19.5 %
Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
