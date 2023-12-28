Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of NETSTREIT worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 364.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTST. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 630.82%.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.