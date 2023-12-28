Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $192.99

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.90, with a volume of 9671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after buying an additional 122,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

