Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 241.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

