Finward Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Finward Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.
Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Finward Bancorp stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Insider Transactions at Finward Bancorp
In related news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,623.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
