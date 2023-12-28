First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.13

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 4221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

