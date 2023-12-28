First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.13

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 4221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
