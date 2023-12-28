First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.45

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.45 and last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 6518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.04.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
