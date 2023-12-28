First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.45

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.45 and last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 6518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.04.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 12,192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

