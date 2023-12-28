Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $132,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $59,960,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $46,641,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

