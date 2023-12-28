Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

