Frankie S. Renda Acquires 3,388 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) CEO Frankie S. Renda acquired 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,143.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,523,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,306,638.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Southland Price Performance
SLND stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.14.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.
Southland Company Profile
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
