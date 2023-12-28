FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.91

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 0.55.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,724 shares of company stock valued at $102,944 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FRP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FRP by 35.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

