FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,268,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.