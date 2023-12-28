Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 4.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

