Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

