FY2023 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

