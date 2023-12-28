FY2023 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $80.66 on Thursday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.