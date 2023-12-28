Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 6,105 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.