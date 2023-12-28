Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

