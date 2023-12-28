Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $288,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $411.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $411.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

