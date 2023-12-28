Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,505 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

