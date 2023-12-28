Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

