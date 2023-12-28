Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

