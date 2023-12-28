Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 862 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

