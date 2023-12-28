Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

