Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.