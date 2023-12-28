Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Altria Group by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

