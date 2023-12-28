GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of GME stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.80 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 366.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

