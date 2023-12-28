Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 1,016,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,586,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $926.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 133,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 625,976 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

See Also

