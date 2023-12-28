Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,990 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Genius Sports worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 1,839,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

GENI opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.01. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

