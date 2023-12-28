GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 227,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.