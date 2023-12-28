GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 227,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GeoPark Trading Down 1.7 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
