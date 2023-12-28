GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 402.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SXT opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

