GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 29,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

