GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

