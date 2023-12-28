GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

