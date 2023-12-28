GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Investors Title worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Title has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $167.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $4.46 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

